Dinosaur asteroid's trajectory was 'perfect storm'

From BBC

Media playback is unsupported on your device

A clear picture is emerging of why the asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago was so catastrophic.

The space object, which wiped out 75% of all species including the dinosaurs, hit the worst possible place on the planet and – according to new research – at the most lethal angle.

Investigations at the crater site, together with computer simulations, suggest the impactor dug into the crust at an inclination of up to 60 degrees.

This exacerbated the climatic fallout.

We know that the target rocks, in what is now the Gulf of Mexico, contained huge volumes of sulphur from the mineral gypsum. When this material was thrown high into the atmosphere and mixed with water vapour, it produced a “global winter”.

And the angle of attack ensured this environmental crisis was intense and prolonged.

“At 45 to 60 degrees, the impact is very efficient at vaporising and ejecting debris to high altitude. If the impact happens at shallower or much steeper angles, the amount of material that’s put into the atmosphere that can then have climate-changing effects is significantly less,” explained Prof Gareth Collins from Imperial College London.

“It’s evident that the nature of the location where this event happened, together with the impact angle, made for a perfect storm,” he told BBC News.

The majority of plant and animal life on Earth succumbed to the the challenging conditions.

Prof Collins’ and colleagues’ work is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Prof Collins is part of an international team that’s been studying the anatomy of the crater associated with the calamitous asteroid strike.

Today, this 200km-wide structure is positioned under Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, with its best preserved central portions sitting just offshore of the port of Chicxulub.

It’s hard