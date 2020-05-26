‘Don’t let your cat outside’: Q&A with author Peter Christie

The statistics capturing the effects that pets have on wildlife are mind-boggling. Cats in the United States alone kill at least 1.3 billion birds and up to 22.3 billion small mammals a year, according to a 2013 study in the journal Nature Communications. Cats and dogs “are now the most abundant carnivores on the planet,” journalist Peter Christie says. Despite being a generally well-fed lot, these animals’ basest instincts often prevail when they’re allowed to roam free in the wild spaces around our homes, hiking trails and beaches. But the impacts don’t stop there. In his new book, Unnatural Companions: Rethinking Our Love of Pets in an Age of Wildlife Extinction, Christie examines not only the rampages of the predators that warm themselves on our hearths, but the far-reaching tendrils of the wild pet trade, the pet food industry, and the contentious politics that often dictate our approach to solving — or not — a significant piece of the puzzle of the global disappearance of species. A 2019 report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) cautioned that 1 million species of plants and animals faced possible extinction. Other research corroborates the scale of those numbers. A 2017 paper in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that almost one-third of vertebrate numbers are on the decline worldwide. Domestic cats kill billions of small mammals and birds every year. Image by Stiopa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA). Humans’ fondness for animal companions…This article was originally published on Mongabay

