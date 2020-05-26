Earthquake rattles New Zealand for the second time in 48 hours

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the New Zealand city of Levin, near the country’s capital Wellington, a day after a 5.8 tremor was recorded in the same area, government seismic monitor Geonet said on Tuesday.

The epicentre was 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Levin and at a depth of 32 km.

The country’s capital Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.