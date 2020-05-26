European contract signed for Moon mission hardware

From BBC

The European Space Agency has asked the aerospace company Airbus to build another service module for the Americans’ Orion crew capsule.

This contract, worth around €250m (£225m), is particularly noteworthy, however.

That’s because the hardware will be part of the mission that returns astronauts to the Moon’s surface for the first time in 48 years.

The European Service Module (ESM) can be thought of as the back end of Orion.

It pushes the capsule through space, is responsible for its power supply and temperature control, and holds all the water and gases needed to sustain those riding onboard.

The US space agency (Nasa) asked Esa to source Orion service modules to cement their ongoing partnership at the International Space Station (ISS) and to pull Europe into the missions that are planned to go beyond low-Earth orbit.

Nasa has initiated what it calls the Artemis programme to go back to the lunar surface. The Esa/Airbus collaboration has already supplied a service module for the first of this project’s missions, Artemis I.

This will be an uncrewed test of Orion and its launch rocket, and is likely to take place in 2021.

Artemis II will see astronauts board Orion for a loop around the Moon. An ESM for this flight is already under contract and in assembly.

Artemis III will be the mission that attempts to make a landing. At the moment this is scheduled for 2024, and the newly contracted service module will be a key piece of mission hardware.

The ESM’s role will be to get Orion to the vicinity of the Moon and bring it safely back to Earth. Other components will be required for the descent and ascent phases of the surface operation.

Airbus assembles the service modules at its Bremen facility in Germany.

The design borrows heavily from the uncrewed cargo truck Europe