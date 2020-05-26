For the western chimpanzee, sanctuaries are more than just a last resort

In the 1960s, there were an estimated 1 million wild chimpanzees in West Africa. Today, there are fewer than 300,000. With habitat loss, hunting and wildlife trafficking taking their toll, chimps have now disappeared completely from four countries in the region. That makes the western chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes verus) the only one of the four chimp subspecies to be declared critically endangered. At the forefront of the battle to save the western chimpanzee is a network of sanctuaries. These safe havens can have a dramatic effect on the countries where they are established, caring for individual animals while also working to help stabilize populations, tighten laws, and stop the illegal trade in wildlife from flourishing. Twenty-three organizations operate as part of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), which was established in 2000 and now looks after 915 chimps in 13 countries. Many arrive as the result of habitat destruction, as forests are cleared for agriculture, logging and extractive industries, as well as infrastructure developments, decimating family groups and leaving young chimps abandoned. Others will have suffered at the hands of hunters, victims of a lucrative trade that sees adults shot for bushmeat and juveniles sold on the black market to end up as pets or as entertainment in hotels, circuses and zoos in Africa and beyond. Chimpanzee at Tacugama Sanctuary, Sierra Leone, one of 23 members of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance. Sanctuary managers say their work extends beyond protecting the welfare of individual animals. Image by Jeremy Weate via…This article was originally published on Mongabay

