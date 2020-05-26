France aims to become Europe's top producer of clean cars: Macron

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a videoconference with region prefects at the crisis center of the Interior Ministry, as the lockdown introduced two months ago to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) starts to ease, in Paris, France, May 13, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – France wants to become the leading producer of clean cars in Europe and aims to build a million such vehicles within five years, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also said that France would increase the state bonus for consumers buying electric cars to 7,000 euros ($7,691.60) from 6,000 euros ($6,592.80).