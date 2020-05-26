‘New’ footage released of the last Tasmanian tiger

In a 21-second newsreel clip, Benjamin, a thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) who lived at Beaumaris Zoo in Tasmania, paces the length of his concrete enclosure as two men rattle the chain-link barrier. “The Tasmanian tiger,” the film’s narrator says, “easily distinguished by his straight, unjointed tail, is also a dangerous opponent, though like the [Tasmanian] devil, is now very rare, being forced out of its natural habitat by the march of civilization.” For many years, there were only a few black-and-white reels — with a combined running time of about 3 minutes — of the now-extinct thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian tiger. This “new” clip was recorded in 1935 as part of a travelogue called Tasmania the Wonderland, but it was only digitalized and released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) this month. A still image from the ‘new’ footage of Benjamin, the last known thylacine in the world. Image by NFSA. “The scarcity of thylacine footage makes every second of moving image really precious,” Simon Smith, curator at the NFSA, said in a statement. “We’re very excited to make this newly-digitised footage available to everyone online.” Thousands of years ago, the thylacine roamed across New Guinea and mainland Australia, but the species disappeared from these regions due to hunting, and possibly because of competition with the dingo (Canis lupus dingo). In modern times, the thylacine only existed in Tasmania, a small island at the southeastern tip of Australia, but European settlers drove the species toward…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay