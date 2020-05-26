Space debris: Smart solutions sought to make orbital traffic safer

From BBC

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) wants to hear from anyone with novel ideas for how to track all the pieces of debris now moving in orbit.

UKSA has £1m to dispense in grants for smart new solutions.

There are about 900,000 redundant objects larger than 1cm circling overhead.

Even the smallest items are capable of doing immense damage to, or even destroying, an operational satellite in a collision.

The funding is designed to seed further entrants to the UK’s burgeoning space start-up sector.

“We’re looking to support new companies that want to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to better exploit the data that’s already out there,” explained Jacob Geer, the UKSA’s head of space surveillance and tracking (SST).

“But the second theme is around new ways to sense and track space objects – in low-Earth orbit (LEO) in particular, because it’s in LEO that a lot of the new missions will be going,” he told BBC News.

Britain has a long history in SST. RAF Fylingdales in North Yorkshire, for example, has been using radar to track space objects for more than 50 years. But as the amount of traffic overhead – especially commercial traffic – increases, ever more sophistication is needed to monitor and understand what’s going on.

Today, satellite operators will sometimes receive a warning that their hardware is at risk of a collision with another object. But this notification can often be either so imprecise in its detail or arrive so close to the moment of possible intersection that it’s next to useless.

With thousands of new satellites, large and small, to be launched in the coming decade, SST is a field that’s ripe for new thinking.

Under the UKSA funding stream to be announced on