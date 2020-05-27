Campaigners in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region oppose $21m conservation project

Campaigners in the Tanintharyi region of southern Myanmar have urged international donors to support community conservation efforts, rather than what they see as a top-down approach that excludes indigenous groups. Supporters of the Conservation Alliance of Tanintharyi (CAT) are opposing a $21 million development project, called Ridge to Reef, backed by the Myanmar government, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), The Global Environment Facility (GEF) and Fauna & Flora International (FFI). In a report released on Friday, CAT documents resistance in local communities to the imposition of protected areas, as well as their ongoing efforts to protect fish breeding grounds and water catchment areas, along with establishing their own protected community forests. The proposed Ridge to Reef project would cover about 35% of the Tanintharyi region and aims to protect some of the best preserved lowland evergreen forests in Southeast Asia. It would also include some of the largest remaining mangrove forest in mainland Southeast Asia, along with about 800 islands. The importance of the area’s forests was recently underscored by the capture of a tiger in a camera trap set up by FFI, which it says is just one of the 166 threatened species that call the area home. But it is not just wildlife that attracts outside interest. Valuable hardwoods are prevalent throughout the forests in the Tanintharyi region and are still being stripped by illegal loggers and through government-approved concessions. Agribusiness concessions are often used as a front for timber extraction, with only a token amount of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

