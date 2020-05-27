Green alert: How indigenous have been experiencing climate change in the Amazon

Antônio Veríssimo Apinajé recalls his life as a boy in Taquari village in northern Tocantins state, Brazil, in the 1970s. “It would rain without stopping for three or four days in a row, from January to June. The rivers and springs would fill up. The rainy season would begin in October, when my family would plant manioc, corn and rice. In June, the dry season would come, which lasted until September.” But not anymore, says the leader of the Apinajé indigenous people. “There are years in which the rains take a long time to come, sometimes only in November, December, even January. Only then can we plant. In April, the rains are already stopping. If we don’t have water, we can’t irrigate [our crops]. The manioc is small, the corn doesn’t ‘swell’. Rainfall has diminished a lot over the last ten years.” The Apinajé leader isn’t alone; indigenous Brazilians have been observing sweeping climate change impacts across the Amazon and other regions, and reporting how that transformation is affecting their daily lives. Many say that nature has been providing signs of a massive change in the weather for at least 15 years. And more dire, they say: things seem to be accelerating recently. The scientific community, using satellites and other measures, is in agreement: recent studies show that the Amazon is drying out and has already reached, or is very close to reaching, a biome tipping point. At least half of the rainforest could become degraded savanna over the next 50 years,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

