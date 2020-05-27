NHC says 70% chance of cyclone near South Carolina coast

(Reuters) – An area of disturbed weather located off the South Carolina coast has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of the Carolinas on Wednesday,” said the Miami-based weather forecaster, adding the system is likely to become a tropical storm before it moves inland later in the day.

