Britain says U.N. climate summit to begin on November 1 2021

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has agreed to hold a United Nations’ climate summit in November 2021, after the event originally planned for later this year had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Business minister Alok Sharma said on Twitter that the dates of the Nov. 1 -12 2021 conference had been agreed with event partners Italy and the UN.

The dates had been proposed earlier this week in a letter seen by Reuters.