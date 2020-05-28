Faced with a health crisis, a plea for trees and agroforestry (commentary)

Epidemiologists know that wildlife disappearance facilitates epidemics that affect humanity. This is, for example, what French scientist Serge Morand, states, “The number of epidemics is increasing due to the loss of biodiversity.” Most infectious diseases originate in wild animals and are transmitted to humans through domestic animals. In the case of COVID-19, we do not yet know the intermediate host but Morand thinks that there is a 95% chance that the origin of the epidemic is in bats. Global deforestation and the industrialization of agriculture are leading to land degradation and a collapse of biodiversity. We know that almost 80% of insects, these fabulous pollinators and transformers of organic matter, have disappeared, with the birds in their wake. At the same time, climate change is increasing due to the decrease in the carbon storage potential by forests and the high greenhouse gas emissions from industrial agriculture. Environmental change and industrial agriculture are also the cause of diseases that affect plants. Faced with these challenges, our ongoing work on the promotion of trees and forests in agricultural areas shows that there are quickly effective solutions to protect natural forests and their biodiversity. Reintroducing trees into agricultural land restores lost biodiversity, protects existing biodiversity and increases the resilience of agriculture to climate change. Trees make it possible to relocate nature everywhere. Growing crops between rows of trees in France. Image via AgForward. We can start by keeping hedges or wooded edges along plots, paths and rivers, and replant them where they were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay