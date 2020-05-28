In the Amazon, a farmer practices the future of sustainable cattle ranching

A cattle farmer in the Mid-Solimões region for nearly 30 years, Otacílio Soares Brito has adopted the rational grazing system. His farm, Fazenda Ágda, has become a reference for others in the region. Image by Amanda Lelis. TEFÉ, Brazil — In the 1990s, Otacílio Soares Brito bought 100 hectares (250 acres) of land in the Amazon, along the middle section of the Solimões River. Raising cattle had been a childhood dream of Brito’s, due to the lack of milk in the region when he was young. He put 35 head of cattle on his land, and everything went well until 2015, when the tables turned. Brito’s cattle started dying, and the reason soon became clear: his pasture was poor in nutrients, due to time and poorly managed use of the soil. It’s a common scenario in extensive cattle farming. Brito needed an alternative, but cutting down more trees to clear land for pasture was not part of his plan. He needed to find a sustainable farming method that brought together productivity and respect for the forest. Cattle farming is one of the drivers of Brazil’s economy, both for domestic consumption as well as for export. Cattle ranching in the Amazon, however, is almost always involved with illegal deforestation. Studies show that up to 80% of the problem can be attributed to the cycle of cutting trees, burning the land, and bringing in cattle —almost all of it done illegally. Areas that are already occupied and degraded — poor in nutrients…This article was originally published on Mongabay

