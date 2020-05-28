Mug shots and public pics join the dots of whale sharks’ Southeast Asian trips

MANILA — Whale sharks, the largest fish in the sea, are a fascinating and mysterious lot. Growing as big as 10 meters (33 feet) in length and diving as deep as 1,000 meters (3,300 feet), these gentle creatures normally dine on plankton and small fish. Their pupping and reproductive behaviors remain a persistent curiosity among marine biologists, who have tapped new techniques to better understand their migration patterns and behavior. In a new study, biologists used photographic identification and satellite telemetry techniques, combined with citizen science, to record the first inter-country movement of whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) in Southeast Asia. Whale sharks crossing marine borders aren’t uncommon since these filter feeders are highly mobile, but studies that capture these journeys in the region are scant. The study, published in Scientific Reports last November, recorded whale sharks returning to Honda Bay, a key biodiverse marine area in the province of Palawan in the southwestern Philippines, after being spotted in the seascapes of Indonesia and Malaysia. “This study has revealed the first confirmed international return of whale sharks in Asia with a shark tagged in Honda Bay, Palawan, in July 2017 and tracked to Lahad Datu, Malaysia, returning to Honda Bay less than one year later in May 2018,” Ariana Agustines, one of the authors of the study and project leader for the Large Marine Vertebrates Project (LAMAVE), told Mongabay. Philippine waters have the second-largest whale shark population in the world after Mexico’s, and Honda Bay is the No. 2 site in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay