When the world’s rarest primate couples up, it’s a win for the species

The Hainan gibbon was once teetering and tottering at the precipice of extinction. In the 1950s, there were about 20,000 individuals living in Hainan, a tropical island at the southernmost tip of China, but 20 years later, poaching and habitat destruction nearly wiped the species out, leaving only seven to nine individuals. With conservation efforts, the world’s rarest primate has been making a gradual comeback. More than 30 Hainan gibbons currently inhabit the island, and conservationists have recently made a big discovery: a male and female just formed a new family, which means the population might grow even more. Until recently, the entire Hainan gibbon (Nomascus hainanus) population was isolated within a 1,600-hectare (4,000-acre) fragment of forest in the Hainan Bawangling National Nature Reserve. But in October 2019, villagers first reported seeing a male and female gibbon 8 kilometers (5 miles) outside of their typical range. In November 2019, community rangers heard the shrill, flute-like call of the male gibbon, and two months later, they heard the female hooting alongside the male in what researchers call a “duet.” When a male and female perform a duet together, it signifies that their relationship has been established, according to Philip Lo, co-author of a report in Oryx about the new family formation. “It’s showing that the relationship is stable,” Lo, a senior conservation officer at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG), a Hong Kong-based conservation and education center, told Mongabay. “There are only five families of this species in the world, so…This article was originally published on Mongabay

