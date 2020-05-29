Marijuana cultivation whittling away Madagascar’s largest connected forest

Between the cacao fields of northwest Madagascar and the vanilla of the northeast, a chain of rainforests bob along the highland interior. Tsaratanana Reserve, home to the country’s highest peak, has long been a key link in the chain, with abundant primary forest mostly undisturbed by human activity. Yet the reserve now faces threats on an unprecedented scale. Primary and secondary forest in Tsaratanana Reserve is being cleared at a rapid rate, according to satellite data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch (GFW). Local officials say slash-and-burn agriculture for marijuana cultivation is to blame. Scientists say that if this deforestation continues, it will fragment the reserve’s well-connected forests and threaten the animals that live there — many of which are endemic, which means they’re found nowhere else in the world. Satellite data show the area comprising Tsaratanana has been experiencing heavy deforestation over the past two decades, with forest loss bleeding well into the reserve. While mostly occurring in lowland areas of the reserve, data and imagery show that deforestation appears to be expanding towards the higher reaches. Source: Hansen/GLAD/UMD/Google/USGS/NASA, accessed through Global Forest Watch. Satellite imagery shows recent re-clearing of areas cleared in 2019. Some of these clearings appear to be expanding into primary forest. Source: Planet Labs/Sentinel 2. Although most cultivation is being done in lowland areas, clearing also appears to be affecting some areas of higher elevation. Source: Planet Labs. Satellite imagery shows what appear to be fires burning on mountaintops in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay