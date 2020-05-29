NHC says 50% chance of cyclone over central Atlantic Ocean

(Reuters) – A broad area of low pressure several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, over the central Atlantic Ocean, has a 50% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
“Additional development of this system is possible, and a subtropical depression could form on Friday night or on Saturday as it moves generally northward,” the NHC added.
Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru
