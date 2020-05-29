Prized as pets, are ball pythons being traded out of wild existence?

In a video, a group of young Ghanan men stride out into the bush, carrying long sticks over their shoulders. Dogs trail alongside them. When they come across a burrow, a man kneels and loosens some dirt with his stick. Then he glides his hand into the hollow, and pulls out a long black snake mottled with brown and tan patches. The snake is a ball python (Python regius), a species named after its habit of coiling up into a ball-like shape when distressed. True to its name, the python twists up as the man lifts him into the air, and deposits him into a cloth bag. While the footage doesn’t show what happens next, the men will probably sell the snake to a trader, who will either keep the python for breeding purposes, or export the animal for sale overseas. Python hunters in Ghana displaying their latest catch. Image by Aaron Gekoski. Red flags for ‘red listed’ pythons Ball pythons are the most commonly, and legally, traded live African animal under CITES, an international treaty aimed to protect endangered and threatened species. More than 3 million of these reptiles have been exported from Africa since 1975, with the majority coming from Togo, Ghana and Benin, according to a recent report by World Animal Protection (WAP). While some of these snakes are captured directly from the wild, others are “farmed” at local breeding facilities or “ranches,” then exported to countries like the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe and China. Ball pythons…This article was originally published on Mongabay

