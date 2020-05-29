They survived centuries of elephant onslaught. Now climate change is killing these iconic baobabs

Scraping sounds fill the nights at Mapungubwe, a national park at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe rivers, where the borders of Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa meet. Families of elephants relentlessly tear the bark off ancient baobabs, scraping their tusks on the trees and digging deep into their cores to extract the fibrous, moisture-rich interior. A drive through the national park reveals that dozens of these giant trees have been severely damaged, many left with gaping holes in their trunks. Biotechnician Stephen Khosa of South African National Parks (SANParks) recently completed a survey on baobab (Adansonia digitata) mortality. Of the 501 trees surveyed between 2005 and 2020, he writes in an email, 6% have died. According to a study in the African Journal of Ecology, the typical mortality rate for baobab populations is between 1.1 and 3.7%. Read: Climate change could be killing Africa’s giant baobabs The largest baobab in the Mapungubwe National Park, South Africa. In 2010, there was no elephant damage on this tree. Image by Nathalie Bertrams for Mongabay. The baobab deaths in Mapungubwe are attributed to elephant damage and other related factors, such as a multi-year drought that started in 2015 and, possibly, groundwater abstraction from mining in the direct vicinity of the park. However, the true mortality rate could be much higher. There is considerable uncertainty in the survey’s results: Khosa confirmed in an email that “there was a significant monitoring gap in this project between 2009 & 2020.” A. digitata are resilient…This article was originally published on Mongabay

