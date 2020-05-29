Total shareholders reject motion to boost climate credentials

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French energy group Total is seen on a gas station in Montreuil, France, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) – A majority of French oil major Total’s shareholders have rejected a resolution by a group of investors aimed at changing the company’s statutes to do more to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Patrick Pouyanne, Total’s Chief Executive Officer announced during a general assembly meeting that a large majority, 83.20% of shareholders voted against the motion.