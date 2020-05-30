In Sri Lanka, bushmeat poachers haven’t let up during lockdown

COLOMBO — The killing of a young forest ranger by suspected poachers has underscored that illegal hunting in Sri Lanka, and the bushmeat trade it feeds, hasn’t stopped during the lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pradeep Bandara, 25, was shot dead on April 22 while leading his team on an anti-poaching raid in Gal Oya National Park in eastern Sri Lanka. Twenty-five-year-old wildlife ranger Pradeep Bandara was killed on April 22 by poachers in Gal Oya National Park in eastern Sri Lanka while on patrol as the country remained under a COVID-19 lockdown. Image courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). Acknowledging the ranger’s death as a loss to the department, Chandana Sooriyabandara, the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s director-general, told Mongabay that anti-poaching operations had continued throughout the national lockdown period to protect the country’s unique and often threatened wildlife. In April alone, the department conducted 123 raids through its 156 field stations, a five-fold increase from the same period last year. Most of the raids uncovered poaching activities, though there were also other environmental crimes, including illegal farming in protected areas, Sooriyabandara said. He said that while the numbers do not indicate a clear increase or decrease in poaching within nature reserves during the lockdown, the surge in patrolling activity has helped nab suspects. “In a normal day, wildlife officers have to manage wildlife tourism-related activities and attend meetings. The lockdown released officers from such engagements and we could get them to conduct anti-poaching activities,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

