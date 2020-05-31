Make Covid-19 recovery green, say business leaders

From BBC

More than 200 top UK firms and investors are calling on the government to deliver a Covid-19 recovery plan that prioritises the environment.

They say efforts to repair the economy should support the government’s commitment to tackle the climate change crisis.

They believe ministers should use the Covid-19 lockdown as a springboard to propel a green economy.

The signatories to the letter include Lloyds Bank, Asda, Siemens and Sky.

The proposals outlined by firms such as Mitsubishi, Signify and Yorkshire Water in a letter to the prime minister include:

Driving investment in low carbon innovation, infrastructure and industries. Focusing support on sectors that can best support the environment, increase job creation and foster the recovery – whilst also decarbonising the economy. Putting strings on financial support to ensure firms getting bailout cash are well managed, and in step with climate goals.

In a speech on Thursday Boris Johnson briefly committed himself in principle to the so-called Green New Deal slogan “Building Back Better” for a more resilient society.

And there are rumours that the Treasury is planning cash for labour-intensive home insulation, and further investment in electric vehicles.

But the signatories to the letter urge ministers to publish detailed plans that will put the UK back on track to meet the medium-term climate goals, from which it’s slipping.

They come from both multinational and national businesses across industry sectors including energy, finance, consumer goods, retail, construction, water and communication.

‘Job creation’

Their letter says: “Measures that cut greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate the economy have the potential to be more effective in supporting jobs and economic growth.

“They’ll also support our long-term climate goals and deliver better outcomes in other key areas of public interest, such as public health and wellbeing.

“Investments in projects such as building renovation, offshore wind, electric vehicles, environmental improvements and low