Who are the astronauts?

From BBC

Two US astronauts have achieved a world first by launching to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a spacecraft built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Here, BBC News profiles the crew members.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have broken a nine-year hiatus for Nasa, becoming the first astronauts to launch from US soil since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

In the intervening years, Nasa bought seats for its astronauts – at a cost of tens of millions of dollars per flight – on the Russian Soyuz.

But officials have also worked with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and aerospace giant Boeing to develop new, American spacecraft capable of ferrying humans to and from the ISS – under the space agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Musk’s vehicle will be first to fly; Hurley and Behnken will travel to the ISS in the sleek Crew Dragon spacecraft.

“It’s well past time to be launching an American rocket from the Florida coast to the International Space Station and I am certainly honoured to be a part of it,” Hurley, 53, said at the beginning of May, before the flight.

Behnken, 49, added: “On my first flight… I didn’t have a son, so I’m really excited to share the mission with him.”

Nasa chose two of its most experienced astronauts to help California-based SpaceX ready the Crew Dragon for launch. The two are also longstanding friends.

“Being lucky enough to fly with your best friend… I think there’s a lot of people who wish they could do that,” says Hurley.

When they launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket, their spouses knew exactly what they were going through. That’s because they’re astronauts too.

Marine Colonel Hurley’s wife Karen Nyberg flew into space twice – aboard the shuttle and the Soyuz – retiring