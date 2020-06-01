Brazil’s native bees are vital for agriculture, but are being killed by it

When we think of bees, we don’t always recognize the huge diversity of species they represent. Almost all the honey we consume comes from western honey bees (Apis mellifera), a hybrid of European and African species. But there are another 20,000 different bee species in the world. Brazil alone has more than 300, and the vast majority, unlike western honey bees, don’t sting. The country has the world’s greatest diversity of this type of bee. The importance of Brazil’s stingless bees is increasingly being acknowledged, since agricultural crops of high economic value depend on pollination by these insects. And beekeeping helps conservation: Keepers of Melipona, a genus of stingless bees, usually preserve local ecosystems and restore areas used in their activity, since native Brazilian bees depend on a healthy habitat to reproduce. “Their appreciation is on the rise. Places that maintained the culture of native beekeeping can now make this an alternative for income generation,” says Jerônimo Villas-Bôas, author of a manual that addresses practices associated with stingless beekeeping in Brazil. In the fine dining sector, Brazilian honey has already reached the kitchens of well-known chefs, including Alex Atala, whose São Paulo restaurant has two Michelin stars. The native stingless bee irapuã (Trigona spinipes). Brazil’s more than 300 species are beginning to have their importance acknowledged. Image by João Paulo Corrêa de Carvalho via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Products from Brazilian bees — honey, propolis, pollen, wax and royal jelly — have been known for centuries. Reports written in 1577…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay