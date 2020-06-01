New to science, Tanzania’s Manyara monkey is already threatened by human activity

A newly identified subspecies of diademed monkey in Tanzania faces an uncertain future due to growing threats to forest habitat in the region, primatologists have warned. The Manyara monkey (Cercopithecus mitis manyaraensis) has a geographic range extending over between 1,500 and 5,900 square kilometers (580 to 2,200 square miles) around Lake Manyara, in the central-northern part of the East African country. The ecosystems here, including groundwater, mid-altitude and montane forests at elevations of 960 to 2,550 meters (3,150 to 8,370 feet), are relatively understudied. But based on other studies of Cercopithecus, the genus also known as gentle monkeys, it is likely that the Manyara monkey is an important disperser of forest tree seeds and an important consumer of invertebrates. Manyara monkey (Cercepithecus mitis manyaraensis), Lake Manyara National Park, Tanzania. Image courtesy Yvonne de Jong and Tom Butynski. Yvonne de Jong and Tom Butynski, who identified the subspecies, said they had already assessed it as endangered for the IUCN Red List. “All of the documented current threats to the long-term survival of Tanzania’s primates are directly or indirectly related to human activities — degradation, loss, and fragmentation of forest, poaching, loss of wildlife corridors, setting of fire, and invasion of exotic plants, to name a few,” de Jong told Mongabay. “Even the threat of climate change appears to have humans as the root-cause.” Primatologists consider Tanzania one of the most important countries in the world for primate conservation, given its large number of non-human primates. It is home to 14 genera,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

