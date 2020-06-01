Offensive against the Amazon: An incontrollable pandemic (commentary)

Soy fields occupy an area that was once rainforest in Santarém, Pará state, Brazil. Image by Erik Jennings. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the word pandemic is the expression used to describe a pathology that quickly spreads to various parts of the planet simultaneously. The same vocabulary could be used to define the virulent wrath that large scale agribusiness is enacting upon the various biomes of the world. In less than a month, the world has watched with bated breath as Brazil has seen a five-fold increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19. In the same period, the country’s environmental protection policy has suffered at least five lethal blows. All-out assault on the Amazon On April 22nd, exactly 520 years after the outbreak of the largest genocide in the history of Brazil, the so-called “discovery,” Funai (the National Foundation for Indians), Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency and the body charged with promoting the defense of native people’s rights and guaranteeing the health and hygiene of the territories occupied by these groups, published normative instruction no. 09. This norm determines that all indigenous lands that are not in the final stage of state recognition shall be excluded from the database of the National Land Management System (SIGEF). In practice, this normative instruction (NI) removes protection from a vast amount of indigenous territories, including those that have spent long years in claims procedures and those occupied by groups who are in voluntary isolation. In practice, this NI validates private property…This article was originally published on Mongabay

