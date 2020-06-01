Tropical Depression Three forms in Bay of Campeche, Mexico: NHC

(Reuters) – Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche, Mexico, and is expected to strengthen and bring heavy rainfall to parts of the country, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

It is located about 50 miles (80 km) west southwest Of Campeche, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km per hour), the NHC said bit.ly/3dnYylH.

The depression formed due to an area of disturbed weather associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific tropical storm Amanda. [nL4N2DE2XK]