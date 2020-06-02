Bornean farmers and fishers brace as a new port opens in their midst

MEMPAWAH, Indonesia — In a village in western Borneo, Suma Ruslian runs a community center that helps fellow agriculture and aquaculture farmers prepare for the impact of a massive infrastructure project in their midst. Like many small farmers in Sungai Kunyit village, in the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, Suma says he’s worried that when the Kijing port opens later this year, it will impact his livelihood. The 14 trillion rupiah ($968 million) port is scheduled for a soft opening this July, part of a special economic zone spanning 5,000 hectares (12,400 acres). Once one of Indonesia’s most heavily forested provinces, West Kalimantan is fast losing its forest cover to mines, oil palm and rubber plantations, logging, and industrial aquaculture. A map of Kijing port on the west coast of Indonesian Borneo. Image by Google Maps. Part of the Kijing port development in June 2019. The project is part of a larger special economic zone aimed at drawing various industries to the area. Image by Sapariah Saturi/Mongabay Indonesia. Many farmers have had to give up their land for the port after a long dispute that was settled in court. Some of them now work at Suma’s community center. Suma says he hopes the port, once it starts operating, won’t further sideline farmers and force them to abandon their livelihood. His own situation is more unusual: he used to work at a bank, before giving it up to start farming. But he didn’t dive into it “carelessly,” he says. He studied…This article was originally published on Mongabay

