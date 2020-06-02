Tropical storm Cristobal forms near Campeche, Mexico

(Reuters) – Tropical storm Cristobal, the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed near Campeche, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Cristobal is located about 150 miles (245 kilometers) west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico and is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.