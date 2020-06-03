Audio: Why are salamanders so diverse in North America?

Mongabay senior editor Morgan Erickson-Davis joins this special edition of our podcast to provide the interesting context for the 2018/2019 special series she produced on the potential ‘Bsal’ salamander pandemic in the United States. With host Mike Di she dives into the truly unique salamander biodiversity of the United States: what makes it home to such a plethora of species not seen anywhere else, why it matters to forest ecosystems, and most importantly, what the country stands to lose if Bsal reaches its shores. Listen here: For the next couple months, Mongabay Explores will dive into this recent project our writers and editors produced on Bsal, to learn what’s known about this issue now. The show is hosted by Mike DiGirolamo, who is a journalist, marathoner, and actor living in Tennessee, right near the epicenter of salamander biodiversity in the U.S. More reading from Mongabay on this topic: On the hunt for a silent salamander-killer Scientists are racing to stop a pandemic before it starts – but will they find it in time? Super-spreaders: How the curious life of a newt could ignite a pandemic Their susceptibility to Bsal coupled with their mobility mean eastern newts could act as “super-spreaders” of Bsal if the fungus gets to North America. View Mongabay’s whole series on Bsal here United States Bsal Task Force website If you enjoy Mongabay’s podcasts, we ask that you please consider becoming a monthly sponsor via our Patreon page, at patreon.com/mongabay. Just a dollar or more per month helps us…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay