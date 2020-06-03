Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'

From BBC

Greenpeace has joined a growing list of organisations demanding that the UK government puts protecting the environment at the heart of any post-Covid-19 economic stimulus package.

The campaign group has produced a detailed “manifesto” with measures to boost clean transport and smart power.

The document follows a comparable call from some of Britain’s most powerful business leaders earlier this week.

Last week, the prime minister also expressed a similar ambition.

Boris Johnson said he wanted to see a “fairer, greener and more resilient global economy” after Covid-19 and that “we owe it to future generations to build back better”.

Make Covid-19 recovery green, say business leaders How a green new deal really could go global

The manifesto also contains measures to support the protection of nature, green buildings and the creation of an economy in which virtually everything is reused.

Greenpeace says the crisis has given Britain a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to transform life, travel and work.

It added that the plan would create hundreds of thousands of secure jobs.

Green business

On Monday, more than 200 chief executives of some of the UK’s top firms – including HSBC, National Grid, and Heathrow airport – signed a letter to the prime minister asking him to use the Covid-19 lockdown as a springboard to “deliver a clean, just recovery”.

Many people may be surprised how similar the recommendations of these two very different interest groups are.

Both Greenpeace and the chief executives are asking the government to prioritise investments in low carbon technologies and calling for the decarbonisation of the British economy to be speeded up Both say they want to see a focus on sectors that best support the environment Both are demanding that financial support for ailing businesses must come with a requirement for them to commit to take action to reduce their impact