Does Lucius Fox know? Tiny tech tracks bats (and more)

Small, social, fast-moving animals like bats are notoriously difficult to study. Where do they go? Who do they spend time with? Now, scientists have a new tool to answer questions like these: an ultra-light tracking device that fits like a tiny backpack. The newly developed wireless biologging network (WBN) device, described in PLOS Biology, is designed to be glued onto small animals to monitor their movements and interactions in real-time. It makes use of Bluetooth-style connectivity and GPS tracking, similar to a smartphone. The WBN sensor node on a fingertip. Photo by Simon Ripperger. From conception to completion, the device took a team of computer scientists, biologists and engineers seven years to create. The key innovation was designing it to be automated, energy-efficient and powerful enough to transmit a signal from the inside of structures like caves and tree trunks. The WBN also enables proximity sensing, high-resolution tracking, and long-range remote data download all at the same time. Weighing less than 2 grams (0.07 ounces), the devices are lightweight enough for an animal as small as a vampire bat, which weighs between 28 and 42 grams ( 1 and 1.5 ounces), to wear. The backpack, though glued on, is attached delicately so it will scrape off in the roost after a few weeks. "Using backpacks on bats saves weight and it also makes sure the sensors fall off easily," said Simon Ripperger, lead author of the paper and a postdoctoral scholar at Ohio State University who helped develop the device, said

