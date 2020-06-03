Germany sets new 2040 targets for offshore wind capacity

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s government has set a target to expand offshore wind power capacity by 2040 to 40 gigawatts (GW) from 15 GW currently, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

By 2030, the government aims to add 20 GW in capacity, raising a target of 15 GW agreed by the government as part of a wide-ranging climate package last year.

The revised targets could potentially help the ailing wind power sector and onshore transmission grid firms 50Hertz, Amprion and TenneT to plan.

Wind power on the North and Baltic Seas provides significantly more electricity than on land as on average the wind blows more strongly and steadily.

In addition, offshore expansion is less controversial than on land, where it has come to a virtual standstill due to resistance from residents.