Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile: GFZ

(Reuters) – An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake’s epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.