After a century of mistaken identity, a Balinese gecko gets its own name

BOGOR, Indonesia — For nearly a century it was thought to be a separate population of a gecko species found in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. Now, the bent-toed gecko found in western Bali, nearly a thousand miles to the southwest, has been declared its own, distinct species. The description of Cyrtodactylus jatnai is based on a study of its distinctive body features and family tree, and presented in a paper published in May in the journal TAPROBANICA. “This bent-toed gecko from Bali is indeed special because for a century it was known as Cyrtodactylus fumosus,” said study co-author Awal Riyanto, a herpetologist at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI). The new name pays homage to veteran Indonesian conservationist and ecologist Jatna Supriatna, who was born in Bali and has been called “the conservation warrior of Indonesia” by Conservation International. Cyrtodactylus jatnai. Image courtesy of Awal Riyanto. While C. jatnai most closely resembles C. fumosus, it also bears a strong likeness to other geckos in the genus found throughout the region, including Malaysia’s C. seribuatensis and C. batucolus, and Australia’s C. kimberleyensis and C. sadleiri. Within Indonesia, it also has a close resemblance to C. darmandvillei from the Flores and Kalao islands, and C. petani in Java. There are more than 250 known species of Cyrtodactylus, making it the biggest genus of geckos. The authors of the new paper — a team representing LIPI, the University of Indonesia, the Bogor Zoology Museum, and La Sierra University in California — write that the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

