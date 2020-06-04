Changing climate creates ideal conditions for devastating locust swarms

Scientists, agricultural officers and farmers are struggling to protect crops from a fresh wave of desert locusts. Earlier swarms overran the Horn of Africa region in December 2019, and the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicted a second wave would emerge. That second wave duly emerged in April, spreading across northeastern Kenya before moving into Uganda and South Sudan in May. These swarms are made up of the younger and more voracious offspring of the locust swarms that hit the region in December and January. “This is not the first time that East Africa has seen locust upsurges approach this scale,” says Hamisi Williams, an FAO representative in Kenya, “but the size of the current situation is unprecedented in recent memory — sort of a 100-year storm.” A swarm of desert locusts (Schistocerca gregaria), numbering anywhere between 10 million and 100 million individuals, can fly up to 150 kilometers (90 miles) a day. Swarms have been known to migrate to Ethiopia and Somalia from as far away as India. As they move, the females lay eggs, leaving behind the nuclei of successive swarms that emerge a few weeks later. Williams says climate change, which has affected storms and rainfall patterns in this region, is an important driver of locust population dynamics. Over the past three years, more frequent Indian Ocean cyclones have played a role in increased numbers of locusts. “In 2018, two cyclones dumped heavy rain on the uninhabited portion of the Arabian Peninsula known as ‘The Empty…This article was originally published on Mongabay

