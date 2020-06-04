Climate computing power 'needs more cash'

From BBC

A top climate scientist has called for more investment in climate computing to explain the UK’s recent topsy turvy weather.

Prof Tim Palmer from Oxford University said there were still too many unknowns in climate forecasting.

And in the month the SpaceX launch grabbed headlines, he said just one of the firm’s billions could transform climate modelling.

Short-term weather forecasting is generally very accurate.

And long-term trends in rising temperatures aren’t in doubt.

But Prof Palmer says many puzzles remain unsolved: take the recent topsy-turvy weather in the UK, with the wettest February on record followed by the sunniest Spring.

Forecasters set for ‘billion pound’ supercomputer May was sunniest UK month on record Weather somersault

Meteorologists were astounded by this unprecedented weather somersault – and especially by the amazing amount that May sunshine exceeded the previous record.

This year’s figure was 13% higher than the previous record – that’s like the winner of the 100 metres leaving opponents 13 metres behind.

Some point the blame on manmade climate change, but the Met Office says, as yet, there’s no strong evidence for that.

Prof Palmer told BBC News: “It would be really valuable for us to have more knowledge of how climate change is affecting weather patterns like this.

“Was climate change implicated in the recent weird weather? We don’t know.”

He agrees that space observations have massively improved our understanding of the climate.

But he complains: “It is very frustrating to see space get quite so much attention when we can’t be sure what will happen to the climate on Earth.

“If only we could secure one of their billions for computer modelling that would be a big help.”

So what do we know so far about recent British weather weirdness?

But many issues are still uncertain: take the recent topsy turvy weather in the UK, with the wettest February on record