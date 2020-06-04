Coronavirus lockdown wildlife recordings appeal

From BBC

Scientist want people to send them their wildlife experiences under the coronavirus lockdown.

They are keen to hear recordings of dawn choruses, animals in unusual places, and views of the night sky without pollution.

The Earth Project is a global citizen science study co-ordinated by scientists across UK universities.

It hopes to showcase how nature has capitalised on reduced human activity during the pandemic.

The researchers want the public to help them capture a globally representation of what we experienced on the ground during lockdown.

“We are hoping to create a useful shared library of baseline experiences for the public, reminding us in the future of what life and our relationship with nature could be when global public mobility and many pollution-generating activities are reduced,” explained Phil Manning from the University of Manchester.

The team acknowledges that “significant sacrifices” will have to be made by everyone in order to reduce our impact on the planet’s climate system, and to move towards the sustainable use of the Earth’s natural resources.

It is hoped that the positive experiences many people had with nature during lockdown, and the recollection of those experiences, will help build the case for behaviour changes to help shift us towards sustainability.

Sights and sounds

During the lockdown, wildlife reclaiming the streets of towns and cities during lockdown have made headlines around the world. For example, goats that normally keep themselves to themselves in the hills surrounding Llandudno, Wales, ventured into the town’s deserted streets.

People have also reported that they have been able to hear birdsong more clearly without the constant hum of traffic.

The submissions will be collated by the Earth Project team, which consists of concerned citizens alongside scientists from multiple UK universities, including Bangor, Belfast, Durham, Manchester and Plymouth.

Prof Manning told BBC