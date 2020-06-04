Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck north of Halmahera near the province of North Sulawesi in Indonesia on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Indonesia’s national weather and climate agency (BMKG) gave a magnitude of 7.1 and depth of 111 km. The GFZ put the quake’s depth at 105 km.

BMKG spokesman Taufan Maulana told Reuters no damage had been caused and the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes that are sometimes accompanied by tsunamis.