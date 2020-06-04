Loss, resilience and community amid an outbreak: Q&A with gorilla researcher Magdalena Bermejo

Between 2002 and 2005, a series of Ebola outbreaks spread through the forests of northwest Republic of Congo. Dozens of people died. For the region’s western lowland gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) population, the virus was even more deadly: an estimated 5,000 died from the disease, a blow so devastating their conservation status was uplisted from endangered to critically endangered. Magdalena Bermejo began studying the western lowland gorillas in and around Odzala-Kokoua National Park in 1994 and is now widely regarded as the foremost expert on the species. Spanish scientist Magdalena Bermejo has spent more than 25 years studying the western lowland gorillas of the Republic of Congo. Image courtesy of Magdalena Bermejo. In 2001, the Lossi Reserve was created as a community-run sanctuary and research base. Bermejo and her team were instrumental in working to habituate gorillas to humans, allowing for both research and tourism. The reserve, which is about 15 kilometers (9 miles) outside Odzala-Kokoua National Park, remained in the hands of its traditional owners and offered a new model for conservation and ecotourism. But the project was cut short. Between 2002 and 2003, 95% of Lossi’s gorillas died from Ebola, including two family groups Bermejo was studying. But Bermejo and her research team didn’t leave; they stayed, studying the transmission of the Ebola virus between humans and apes for six years, working in different sites around the reserve. Since then, their work with the gorilla population of northwest Congo, around Odzala, has been heavily focused on community-based conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

