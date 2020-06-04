Think you’ve seen a mermaid? This Sri Lankan scientist sets the record straight

COLOMBO — Legend has it that a group of pygmy hominids known as Nittaewo — meaning “long clawed” in the local language — lived in Sri Lanka up until the 18th century. The last of them were cornered in a cave by the indigenous Veddah community, who blocked the entrance with logs and branches and set them on fire, killing all those trapped inside, so the story goes. No bones or other artifacts have ever been found to prove the myth that the Nittaewo ever existed, and certainly not the cave of their last stand, which would hold a wealth of remains. But reports of Nittaewo sightings have persisted over the centuries, even today. “Besides these legendary claims, there is no physical evidence to prove the existence of such humanoids in Sri Lanka at any given time,” Ruchira Somaweera says in the first episode of his YouTube video series Fiction to Facts, designed to discuss common myths and beliefs linked to nature and wildlife. “All the recent claims of Nittaewo sightings are either misidentifications or figments of imagination. However, the discovery of the remains of Hobbit (Homo floresiensis) from a cave in the remote Indonesian island of Flores in 2003 make us keep an open mind on the matter.” Somaweera is a Sri Lankan research scientist working for the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an Australian government agency. Known as le mapilas, these cat snakes (Boiga barnesii) are said to hang from the roof of a house in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

