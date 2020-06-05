Conservation insights from an enormous aspen clone: Q&A with ecologist Paul Rogers

With its groves of pockmarked white bark and trembling green medallion leaves, Pando looks like any other aspen forest. But the approximately 47,000 stems that form its giant body share a single genome. Spanning more than 40 hectares (100 acres) in central Utah and weighing at least 5,800 tons, the famous aspen clone is thought to be the largest and one of the oldest organisms on Earth. For the past 10 years, Paul C. Rogers, director of the Western Aspen Alliance and adjunct associate professor of ecology at Utah State University, has studied Pando —Latin for “I spread” — for insights into the ecology of quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides). Previously, Rogers spent nearly two decades studying North American aspen forests and lichens as an ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service. In 2018, Rogers co-authored a study that found Pando might be dying, and it might be people’s fault, at least indirectly. In addition to stresses from fire suppression and drought extended by climate change, cattle and a surplus of mule-deer linked to the eradication of wolves were munching on new aspen stems before they had a chance to grow. Over time, this left Pando without any new growth, just aging stems. In his conversation with Mongabay, Rogers compared the forest to a “town of only old people.” Headlines about the decline of Pando abounded. But Rogers saw a bigger story behind Pando’s demise: the problems troubling the famous giant were a microcosm of the problems troubling aspen forests across the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

