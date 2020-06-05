Cristobal to regain strength en route to Gulf of Mexico: NHC

(Reuters) – Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm again later on Friday and move over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Cristobal was about 40 miles (65 km) east of Campeche, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles (55 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding the storm was projected to move into the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.