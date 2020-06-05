For Sri Lanka’s dwindling leopards, wire snares are the leading killer

COLOMBO — On May 29, a vanishingly rare black leopard — an actual black panther — died at a government wildlife treatment facility in Sri Lanka. It had been brought there three days earlier after being trapped in a snare in a tea estate in the hill town of Hatton, in the central district of Nuwara Eliya district. The big cat’s fate sparked public outrage in Sri Lanka, a biodiversity hotspot with a fast-dwindling population of leopards. The Sri Lankan leopard (Panthera pardus kotiya) is a subspecies unique to the country, and also the island’s apex predator. Typically rusty yellow in color with dark spots, leopards sometimes come in an all-black hue caused by the mutation known as melanism. That was the case with this latest leopard, which was discovered on camera trap last October, generating waves of excitement among wildlife enthusiasts at the time. Trapped by a snare on May 26, this black leopard died three days later, prompting outrage among wildlife lovers in Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Malaka Kasun Abeywardana. Black leopards are a rarity in Sri Lanka; this was only the third one recorded in the past decade. Far more common is the killing of wildlife by snares, typically set to trap deer or wild boar for bushmeat. The two earlier recorded black leopards were also killed in snares, in 2009 and 2013, in southern Sri Lanka on the border of the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site. And it’s not just black leopards:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

