In Hawai’i, researchers work to slow the rapid death of a beloved tree

Hawaiian myth says that 'ōhi'a lehua trees were created by Pele, the goddess of fire and creator of the Hawaiian islands. Spurned by a handsome young warrior, ʻŌhiʻa, she turned him into a twisted tree; the other gods, out of pity, turned his heartbroken lover, Lehua, into a flower, so that they would be joined together forever. Today, 'ōhi'a lehua trees are suffering for a different reason: a fungal disease called rapid ʻōhiʻa death (ROD) is spreading swiftly through Hawaiian forests and killing the trees. When the pathogen was first identified in 2014, the potential damage seemed catastrophic. "The future looked bleak," said Lisa Keith, a research plant pathologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service. "We really thought in a matter of years, there wasn't going to be a healthy 'ōhi'a forest." An 'ōhi'a lehua tree on Mauna Loa, Hawai'i Island, Hawai'i. Photo by J.B. Friday, University of Hawai'i. There's still a lot scientists don't know. But now, there are some bright spots in eradication efforts. Scientists have successfully implemented decontamination stations in sensitive areas on the Big Island, where ROD is more widespread, and there's a better understanding about why trees are vulnerable to it. ROD works by blocking the transport of water through trees; the leaves die first, followed by the rest of the tree. The fungus is comprised of two strains of Ceratocystis pathogen: C. lukuohia and C. huliohia. C. lukohia is more widespread and aggressive than C. huliohia, but both result in the…

