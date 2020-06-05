Triple crisis of pipelines, pesticides and pandemic is an existential threat to Ecuador’s indigenous peoples (commentary)

Ten days after showing his first symptoms, Dannes Piaguaje struggled to breathe as he leaned over a traditional steam remedy in his leaf-thatch jungle home in the Ecuadorian Amazon. The jungle concoction, known as Pi’ko Mëoñe, looks like black tea and is boiling hot — so hot the steam burns the skin on Piaguaje’s face. It was prepared by his older brother, Armando, using ingredients from the surrounding forest: wild garlic leaves, assorted plants like Amazonian stinging nettle, Santa Maria and Ayahuasca, and several wild vines, including Cat’s claw. Piaguaje inhaled the mixture’s pungent vapors for 15 minutes before consuming a bitter medicine made from the bark of the Hacha Caspi tree, a member of the quinine family. The traditional remedy was not Piaguaje’s first choice of treatment. The first member of his Secoya village of Waiya to fall ill with Covid-19, he spent several frantic days in Tarapoa, the nearest city, seeking an “official” diagnosis of the strange sickness that gripped him in feverish, bone-aching waves. The doctors in Tarapoa offered little insight or help, and eventually sent him home with an anti-bacterial commonly used to treat bronchitis and pneumonia. It was only then that the 35-year-old father of two turned to his people’s age-old traditions, which he says helped his breathing and facilitated his recovery. “The jungle healed me more than the doctors could,” says Piaguaje. Any satisfaction, however, soon gave way to worry. Following his return to the village, the disease began spreading and quickly infected every…This article was originally published on Mongabay

