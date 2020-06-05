UN launches push for net-zero emissions by 2050

From BBC

Business leaders, cities and investors are being urged to back a UN campaign aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Race to Zero is part of the diplomatic push to increase ambition in the lead up to the COP26 international climate change summit in Glasgow next November.

It is the first major event since it was confirmed the summit was being postponed due to coronavirus.

Nestlé and Rolls-Royce are among the first to endorse the campaign.

Around a third of the world’s GDP is already committed to the principles of Race to Zero, the UN estimates.

UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa warned that the coronavirus pandemic must not lead to delays in committing to emissions cuts.

She said: “While we had little warning about Covid-19, we had years of warning about climate change.

“We must act now to avoid the tragedy that runaway climate change would cause. It is entirely within our power to do this.

“If Covid-19 has taught us anything it is that society can, where necessary, pull together to address a global challenge.”

In a virtual launch that was troubled with technical problems, a speech by COP26 president Alok Sharma – who is also the UK business secretary – was cut short.

Mr Sharma was making his first public appearance since taking ill at the dispatch box of the House of Commons on Wednesday.

He said: “By working together we can absolutely make progress much faster.

“I do believe that COP26 can be that moment when the world unites behind a fairer recovery from the effects of Covid-19, a recovery that ultimately delivers for both our people and of course our planet.”

