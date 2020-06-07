Lockdown allowed illegal fishing to spike in Philippines, satellite data suggest

MANILA — Illegal fishing appeared to spike during the Philippines’ lockdown period as commercial fishers took advantage of reduced patrols to ply coastal waters that they’re prohibited from fishing in, satellite tracking data indicate. The months of March to May are prime fishing season in the Philippines, ahead of the start of the monsoon in July, when sailing conditions become difficult. This year’s fishing period coincided with the lockdown imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, running from March 17 until May 15, and during which all land, sea and air travel was shut down. But that didn’t stop illegal fishing, according to aggregated data from Karagatan Patrol, an online reporting platform that’s a collaboration between the nonprofit group Oceana Philippines and the country’s League of Municipalities to counter illegal fishing. Karagatan Patrol tracks ships through VIIRS (visible infrared imaging radiometer suite), a satellite-based tool that detects the high-radiance lure lights used by commercial fishing vessels. Most small-scale fishers use underequipped boats with lights that aren’t powerful enough to be detected by VIIRS, observers say. And while VIIRS detection doesn’t automatically mean the presence of illegal fishing activity, the key factor is where the light sources occur: In the Philippines, commercial fishing is not permitted within 15 kilometers (9 miles) of the coast. These areas, defined as municipal waters, are restricted to small-scale fishing, in order to protect the coral reefs and marine habitats that thrive there. Satellite data record illegal fishing vessels, appearing as red dots,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

