Our most-read conservation news stories in May 2020

Mongabay produced a record number of stories and continued to see strong readership during May. Our direct site-wide readership amounted to 15.1 million pageviews, 56% higher than May 2019. While we continued to cover the impacts of COVID-19 on conservation and the environment, COVID-focused stories only accounted for five of the 20 most popular stories on our Global English bureau’s site. COVID stories represented just over one-quarter of the stories produced during the month. For the month, Mongabay-Brasil, our Brazilian Portuguese bureau, experienced a 400% increase in traffic over April 2020. Below are the 20 news.mongabay.com stories that attracted the most traffic during May 2020. This list does not include stories from our Indonesia, Latam, India, or Brazil bureaus. Sinking feeling for Indonesian fishers as COVID-19 hits seafood sales (4/7/20) Written by Falahi Mubarok and M Ambari – 477322 pageviews Indonesia is taking measures to prop up declining sales of fish amid a slump in demand caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and shopping malls have been shut down in most large cities across the country as part of social distancing measures, leading to the decline in demand for seafood. Fish exports have also slowed as Indonesia, like many other countries, has restricted its trade with other affected countries. Indonesia had nearly 2,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 6, mostly in Java, with 209 deaths. Photos: Up close with the saltwater crocs of Sri Lanka’s Nilwala River (5/4/20) Written by Rajiv Welikala – 464367 pageviews Sri…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay